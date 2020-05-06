Get the Mother's Day you want! Printable wish list for a perfect day

Most moms are great at anticipating and taking care of their family's needs. It's what we do.

Taking care of and communicating our own needs, however? Sometimes we're not so great at that.

So let our handy guide help you with the emotional labor of communicating your own needs. Does your perfect Mother's Day include breakfast in bed, cute handmade gifts from the kids, or just some good quality alone time? Everyone has their own vision of the perfect day. Simply click and print out this wish list, circle or indicate what you'd like for Mother's Day, and hand it to your partner (or leave it strategically lying around the house if you want to be more subtle, but we recommend the direct route for best results).

It's a stressful time for everyone right now, and for moms especially as the pressures of the pandemic add to our already unwieldy mental load. Mother's Day should be a time to take a load off, literally and figuratively.

Happy Mother's Day!

While you're here, share some words of encouragement for moms and check out our complete Mother's Day Guide.