Mother's Day 2020 (May 10) is going to be unlike any other. It's still a day to tell Mom how much you love and appreciate her, but that family brunch with your mom or mother-in-law might be a video call. Those cute homemade gifts the kids would bring home from school? Sorry, Dad, that's all on you now.

For moms, this might mean changing your expectations for Mother's Day — or doing more of the planning yourself. At TODAY, we want to know how your Mother's Day plans are changing this year, and what you think the celebration of motherhood will be like. Take our seven-question survey, below, and let us know how you feel.

