Mother of George Floyd's daughter: 'He will never see her grow up'

The mother of George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter broke down crying during an emotional plea for justice at City Hall in Minneapolis on Tuesday, lamenting that he would never watch his child grow up.

“I wanted everybody to know that this is what those officers took from me,” Roxie Washington said, her voice breaking, while she stood with her daughter, Gianna. “At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father.”

Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter, Gianna Floyd, speaks at a press conference on June 2, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Washington was joined by her daughter and Floyd's friend former NBA Player Stephen Jackson speaking about the impact of his death on their family. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle,” she said, wiping away tears. "If there's a problem that she's having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore."

“I'm here for my baby and I'm here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good,” she said, later adding that Floyd was a good father. “He loved her, he loved her so much,” she said.

Washington added Floyd still "had that connection" with the family while living in Minnesota, where he had moved to work.

"He still took care of us, he provided for us," she said. "Living here, working."

George Floyd's daughter, Gianna,hides behind her mother as she speaks at a press conference on June 2, 2020 in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

"He was doing great here...and then this happened," Floyd's friend, former NBA Player Stephen Jackson added. "He was doing this for her."

The Tuesday press conference came more than a week after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, prompting days of protests across the country marked by violent clashes with the police and looting.