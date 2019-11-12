A popular mom blogger from the U.K. has apologized for using a fake name and bullying her competition on a gossip site called Tattle Life.

Clemmie Hooper, creator of the Mother of Daughters Instagram account, came forward after fellow influencer Laura Rutherford appeared to call her out.

“I know there are some rumors circulating and I want to take the opportunity to explain,” Hooper, 34, wrote on her Instagram Stories, according to an article in The Telegraph of London. “Earlier this year, I became aware of a website that had thousands of comments about my family and I. Reading them made me feel extremely paranoid and affected me much more than I knew at the time.”

Around that time, Hooper, who is also a midwife, created the account AliceInWanderLust on Tattle Life, she says, to defend herself and her loved ones.

“It became all consuming and it grew bigger than I knew how to handle,” Hooper admitted in her post. “I regret it all and am deeply sorry — I know this caused a lot of pain.”

The mother of four allegedly labeled Bethie Hungerford, known on Instagram as Hunger-mama, as being “desperate for fame.” She also allegedly accused black blogger Candice Brathwaite of being “aggressive” and using her race “like a weapon to silence people’s opinions.”

While apparently pressuring Hooper to unmask herself, Rutherford wrote on Instagram, "You’ve goaded and encouraged trolls to tear my reputation apart for the last 8mths. Mine and a handful of other influencers- and for what gain?"

Even Hooper’s husband, Simon Hooper, aka Father of Daughters, was a target. When commenters on Tattle Life started to suspect that Hooper was behind AliceInWanderLust, she attempted to cover her tracks by calling him a “t---” and saying she couldn't believe his wife "puts up with his nonsense."

Simon addressed his more than 1 million followers on Sunday, and acknowledged he was feeling “angry and a bit sad” about the revelations.

“I can’t condone or fully understand why Clemmie did what she did,” Simon wrote. “Make no mistake about it — she made some bad choices — I just wish she could have spoken to me about this before it all got too much.”

Simon added that “online actions have real world consequences” and “it will take some time to recover.”

Neither Clemmie nor Simon Hooper responded to TODAY's request for comment.

Some on Twitter are asking the Nursing and Midwifery Council to strip Clemmie of her title at Kings College Hospital in London.

The NMC responded, writing in part, "Please be assured that we have passed all these messages onto the relevant teams here at the NMC."

