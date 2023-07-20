Mother and child, 5, die after being swept away in Connecticut river

A mother and her 5-year-old daughter are believed to have drowned after they were swept away in a Connecticut river this week, police said.

Kelly Dora, 39, and Aralye McKeever were reported lost in the Shetucket River in Sprague, Connecticut, at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, according to Connecticut State Police.

State troopers and medical personnel located Dora and her daughter in the river and began life-saving measures on the scene before transporting the two to an area hospital, police said.

Dora was pronounced dead at the hospital, and her daughter was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, about 40 miles northwest from Sprague.

Aralye was pronounced dead on Wednesday, police said.

Foul play is not suspected in either case, and police are investigating the drowning incidents as "untimely deaths." The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death, police said.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection released a statement Wednesday cautioning residents against the abnormally high waters in rivers and streams across the state from recent excessive rainfall.

"With hot weather forecasted through the upcoming weekend, the public may look to cool off in a river or stream, but many Connecticut rivers and streams are currently flooded and should be avoided," the department said, adding swimming in flooded areas "can pose serious dangers."