December is the month in which the largest number of people get pregnant, which means that in January, a lot of newly expectant parents are starting to think about baby names in 2019.
What new baby names will start appearing on birth certificates and in nurseries this year? Which recent favorites will really take off in 2019?
To find out, we measured the names that are attracting the most attention on Nameberry right now versus at this time a year ago. The results give us 100 baby names, both familiar and unique, that we predict we'll be hearing a lot more of in 2019.
Expecting parents, consider this your starter list of names. They represent a range of styles that all strike the perfect note for the times. But if you want a name that no one else is thinking of, don't choose one of these.
Ada
Adira
Alma
Anastasia
Andromeda
Ariella
Astrid
Beatrix
Birdie
Calliope
Cassia
Cecilia
Claudia
Cleo
Clover
Colette
Cordelia
Cressida
Delphine
Elodie
Elowen
Elsie
Emmeline
Esther
Etta
Everly
Flora
Freya
June
Juno
Lavinia
Lilith
Lucia
Lumi
Lyra
Mabel
Maisie
Margot
Nola
Ophelia
Orla
Ottilie
Persephone
Posie and Posey
Selah
Teagan
Theodora
Thora
Valentina
Wren
Ambrose
Amias
Amos
Archer
Arlo
Asa
Atlas
August
Azariah
Bear
Beau
Bennett
Briar
Brooks
Caius
Calix
Cassian
Cassius
Desmond
Ellis
Emerson
Emrys
Evander
Everett
Ezra
Flynn
Gideon
Isaiah
Jett
Jude
Julian
Kai
Kit
Leon
Louis
Malcolm
Maverick
Micah
Milo
Otto
Rafferty
Rhys
Sawyer
Silas
Theo
Theodore
Torin
Victor
Zeke
Zephyr