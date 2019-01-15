Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: Nameberry.com By Pamela Redmond Satran

December is the month in which the largest number of people get pregnant, which means that in January, a lot of newly expectant parents are starting to think about baby names in 2019.

What new baby names will start appearing on birth certificates and in nurseries this year? Which recent favorites will really take off in 2019?

To find out, we measured the names that are attracting the most attention on Nameberry right now versus at this time a year ago. The results give us 100 baby names, both familiar and unique, that we predict we'll be hearing a lot more of in 2019.

Expecting parents, consider this your starter list of names. They represent a range of styles that all strike the perfect note for the times. But if you want a name that no one else is thinking of, don't choose one of these.

Girls’ Names 2019

Ada

Adira

Alma

Anastasia

Andromeda

Ariella

Astrid

Beatrix

Birdie

Calliope

Cassia

Cecilia

Claudia

Cleo

Clover

Colette

Cordelia

Cressida

Delphine

Elodie

Elowen

Elsie

Emmeline

Esther

Etta

Everly

Flora

Freya

June

Juno

Lavinia

Lilith

Lucia

Lumi

Lyra

Mabel

Maisie

Margot

Nola

Ophelia

Orla

Ottilie

Persephone

Posie and Posey

Selah

Teagan

Theodora

Thora

Valentina

Wren

Boys’ Names 2019

Ambrose

Amias

Amos

Archer

Arlo

Asa

Atlas

August

Azariah

Bear

Beau

Bennett

Briar

Brooks

Caius

Calix

Cassian

Cassius

Desmond

Ellis

Emerson

Emrys

Evander

Everett

Ezra

Flynn

Gideon

Isaiah

Jett

Jude

Julian

Kai

Kit

Leon

Louis

Malcolm

Maverick

Micah

Milo

Otto

Rafferty

Rhys

Sawyer

Silas

Theo

Theodore

Torin

Victor

Zeke

Zephyr