Byeee, Karen: These are the most popular baby names in 2020

There have been a lot of changes in 2020, but some things stay the same: According to BabyCenter, the most popular name for boys and girls is the same as it was in 2019.

For boys, the most popular name is Liam, and it's the Irish name's second year on top.

Meanwhile, for girls, the most popular name is Sophia: The beloved name has been the site's most-popular name for girls for the past 11 years.

BabyCenter surveys over half a million parents each year to determine its rankings. The site notes that it combines similar spellings (like Sofia and Sophia) to find the "true popularity" of various names.

Overall, there were minimal changes for girl names: Amelia and Mia are still on the list, but they've slipped a few notches in the rankings. Riley, the only top-ten name that doesn't end in an "ah" sound, jumped six spots.

For boy names, there was plenty of movement: Modern names like Grayson were overtaken by more classic options like Elijah and Noah, while long-time favorites like Aiden and Lucas stayed on the list.

One notable 2020 trend has been the increased the use of topical names: The names Kobe and Gianna shot up in popularity after Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash earlier in 2020. Political names are also having a moment: Kamala is up 104%, and Liberty is up 12%.

Meanwhile, some names have taken a dive: Karen is 13% less popular than it was in 2019, while Chad has dropped 12%.

Top 10 names for girls in 2020

Top 10 names for boys in 2020

For BabyCenter's full list of popular names this year, go to their website.