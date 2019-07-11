The most popular baby names of 2019 feature two new names at the top spot. For boys, it’s Archie, and for girls, it’s Isla, according to baby name website Nameberry.

Midway through the year, Archie attracted 50 percent more pageviews than any other boys’ name, thanks largely to Britain’s latest royal baby.

But Archie can stake a genuine claim to the top spot apart from its royal connection. Archie, a diminutive of the Teutonic Archibald which means “truly brave”, was the fastest-rising boys’ name in the US in 2018, climbing back onto the Top 1000 for the first time in 30 years. It’s been a top 100 name in England since 2000.

Isla has surpassed Olivia to reach Number 1 for the first time. Popularized by actress Isla Fisher, this Scottish name meaning island ranks in the Top 10 in Canada, Australia, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England, yet only Number 82 in the US.

In the Number 2 spot are Olivia and Milo. Both names feature the fashionable long O sound. Other O-names in the top 100 include Arlo, Bodhi, Elio, and Margot.

Unique names for girls in the top 100 list include: Lilith, Posie, and Ottilie, along with Imogen, Cleo, and Cordelia. While, for boys they Amias, Caius, Cassian, and Ambrose. These distinguished Latin names are having a style moment in 2019, along with the more established Silas, Atticus, Cassius, and Elias.

These are the 20 most popular names of 2019 so far, based on the number of views each name page receives on Nameberry.

Top 20 Girl Names for 2019

Isla Olivia Aurora Ada Charlotte Amara Maeve Cora Amelia Posie Luna Ophelia Ava Rose Eleanor Genevieve Alice Elodie Lucy Ivy

Top 20 Boy Names for 2019