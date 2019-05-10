Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 10, 2019, 2:54 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

The most popular baby names in 2018 have been announced, and Emma and Liam still reign supreme.

The Social Security Administration has released its list of the most popular baby names for 2018 and the top five names for girls and top four for boys were all unchanged from the year before.

Emma remained tops among girls for the fifth consecutive year, while Liam stayed put at number one for boys for the second straight year.

The girls list only has one new entrant in the top 10 — Harper, which checked in at 9, while Abigail was bumped after placing 10th last year.

Lucas surged into the top 10 among boys this year, replacing Jacob, which fell off the list for boys for the first time since 1992, landing in 13th place.

10 most popular baby girl names of 2018

Emma Olivia Ava Isabella Sophia Charlotte Mia Amelia Harper Evelyn

10 most popular baby boy names of 2018

Liam Noah William James Oliver Benjamin Elijah Lucas Mason Logan

One name that may be worth keeping an eye on is Meghan, which enjoyed the biggest jump among boys or girls in 2018, soaring more than 700 spots. That may have had to do with the former Meghan Markle, who was in the news a lot in 2018, beginning with her wedding to Prince Harry. The name Meghan finished in 703rd place, after coming in 1,404th in 2017.

The couple just welcomed their own baby, a boy named Archie (992nd in 2018), so that's another name that could potentially see an uptick.

Archie was already rising through the ranks in the US last year, up 178 points to crack the Top 1000 for the first time in 30 years, according to Pamela Redmond Satran, co-founder of Nameberry. TV’s Riverdale may be the 2018 influence, but the newborn son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is sure to push it even higher.

Other celebrity and pop culture names on the rise include Yara, from Game of Thrones; Bowie, as in the late singer David Bowie, Kenzo, as in the Japanese designer; and Benicio, as in actor Del Toro.

The fastest-rising names included many surname-names for both girls and boys. For girls, Palmer and Kiely were among the ten fastest-rising names, while Baker and Watson were among the top ten fastest risers for boys.

Names that fell the fastest last year include trendy choices like Audrina and Maxton, as well as more traditional names that have fallen out of favor: Courtney and Marjorie for girls, Craig and Darrell for boys.

Elsa, which enjoyed a moment in the sun thanks to Frozen, also dropped more than 200 places.