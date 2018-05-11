The most popular baby names in America for 2017 were ...

share tweet pin email

Emma is a winner again!

The Social Security Administration released its annual list of most popular names on Friday, both on its website and in a Facebook Live announcement. And for the fourth year in a row, Emma was America’s most popular name.

But sorry, Noah. You just got bumped to runner up by the new No. 1 name among boys: Liam.

New names cracking the top 10 last year: Amelia, Evelyn, Logan and Oliver

Liam climbed to the top of the list for boys for the first time in 2017. It originally cracked the top 10 in 2012 and has inched upwards ever since.

But for the first time World War II, Michael dropped out of the top 10, landing at No. 12. Emily held the 12th spot among girls, also falling out of the top 10 for the first time since 1990.

Cracking the top 10 for the first time were Amelia, Evelyn, Logan and Oliver. Here's the full list:

Girls

Emma Olivia Ava Isabella Sophia Mia Charlotte Amelia Evelyn Abigail

Boys

Liam Noah William James Logan Benjamin Mason Elijah Oliver Jacob

First lady Melania Trump appeared to have influenced the popularity of her first name. It was among the fastest-rising girl names in 2017, ranking at No. 720.