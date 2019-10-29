Call it a mother's intuition, but Morgan Miller thinks her identical twin boys, who are due this fall, will definitely take after their Olympian dad, Bode Miller.

The professional beach volleyball player shared a sweet photo of herself gazing at her pregnant belly on her Instagram stories on Monday.

Morgan Miller is expecting identical twin boys this fall. morganebeck/Instagram

"38 weeks with two rebels. Already taking after dad," she wrote.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

While the sporty couple is getting ready to celebrate two new additions to their growing family, they've also been focused on carrying on the memory of their daughter, Emmy, who was 1 year old when she died in a drowning accident in 2018.

The couple welcomed a son, Easton, last October, four months after Emmy drowned in a neighbor's pool.

Morgan opened up to her Instagram followers about how "(l)osing a child while pregnant was the most confusing experience of my life."

"Easton provided us an even closer bond to his sister," she wrote in August. "The moment I heard his cry, something sparked back alive in my soul. Hope. Love. I’m not sure. But in that moment, I knew I was Mom and my kids deserved the world from me. Everything was going to be okay. My joy and grief could coexist."

The couple also have a son, Nash, 4. Bode has a daughter, Neesyn, 11, and son, Sam, 6, from previous relationships.

While their family is growing, Morgan said they "carry Emmy with us every day."

"That part doesn't ever get easier, but we just imagine what it would be like to have her there, and we share our tears and we share our memories and we revisit stories," she told TODAY in August. "Keeping her a part of our family has really made this journey a little bit easier for our family."