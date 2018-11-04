Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Laura Ratliff

When professional volleyball player Morgan Beck Miller and husband, former Olympic skier Bode Miller, lost their 19-month-old daughter Emeline in a tragic drowning accident on June 10, the couple was completely devastated.

Miller was also pregnant with a baby boy, the younger brother to Emeline, known lovingly as Emmy.

In a heart-wrenching new Instagram post, Miller opened up about the experience of losing Emmy and taking doctors' advice to check up on her pregnancy just five days later.

“To step into my future without my daughter felt like a dagger to my heart. How can life change so quickly?” Miller wrote. “During the last ultrasound, my baby Emmy lay in my arms wondering what she was looking at on the screen. And, now, she was gone.”

She went on to explain how she asked the ultrasound tech to perform the scan quickly and declined the tech’s offer of a 3D image of her baby’s face. Still, the tech insisted — and that resulted in something beautiful.

“As the screen switched over to 3D imaging, I saw my sweet baby’s face. He looked so much like my other babies: just like Bode with that sweet nose and those full lips. But as quickly as I saw this new baby, my eyes moved to the angel lying to the right of his face, holding him, arms around his neck,” Miller wrote. “Almost as if to say, ‘It’s okay. I’m here. It’s going to be okay. I love you.’’

In that instant, she describes seeing and feeling Emmy's presence.

Now Miller is grateful for the photo, and treasures it as a sign that the baby she thought she lost is still with her family everyday.

She gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Friday, Oct. 5, exactly one month before what would have been Emmy’s second birthday. Bode and Morgan are also parents to 3-year-old son Nash Skan; and Bode is also father to two children from previous relationships: son Samuel and daughter Neesyn.