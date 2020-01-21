Morgan Miller shared a sweet video of her two youngest sons on Instagram this morning, giving fans and followers an adorable glimpse at the twin babies.

"Just because this needs to live here permanently," she wrote. The nearly minute-long video shows her gently removing pacifiers from the mouths of 2-month-olds Aksel and Asher, who both smile broadly.

"Gonna go like this," she can be heard saying. "Anyone ready for some smiles?"

Miller also featured the video on her Instagram story, writing "Oh my Gawwwdd" over the clips.

"I love you," she can be heard saying. "Oh. Are we talking? Oh my goodness."

It's only the second time she's posted about the babies on her Instagram account. The only other post of them was shared on Nov. 12, 2019, just days after they were born, and includes photos of the family minutes after their birth.

Miller and her husband, former Olympic skier Bode Miller, are also parents to Easton, 1, and Nash, 4, along with daughter Dace, 11, and son Nate, 6, from Bode's previous marriage. They also had a daughter together, Emeline, who tragically drowned in the summer of 2018 at age 19 months.

When the twins were born, Miller spoke to TODAY about what it has meant having more children following the loss of her daughter.

"It's not ever anything that will completely go away, and that pain is always gonna be there,'' she said. "However, there are parts that you don't realize that need to be healed, that you do discover through spending time with your kids and traveling and doing all these amazing things, you do get healed. You just figure out how to live with it and keep moving forward."

She also shared that sentiment in an Instagram post in 2019, when she announced that she was pregnant with the twins.

"Losing a child while pregnant was the most confusing experience of my life. The conflict of emotions from what was pure joy turned to guilt and terror overnight," she wrote, describing her pregnancy with Easton. "But let me say this. ... I couldn’t have been more wrong. Easton provided us an even closer bond to his sister. The moment I heard his cry, something sparked back alive in my soul. Hope. Love. I’m not sure. But in that moment, I knew I was Mom and my kids deserved the world from me. Everything was going to be okay. My joy and grief could coexist."

