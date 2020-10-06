Morgan Miller remembers her late daughter on son Easton's 2nd birthday

Morgan Miller’s late daughter, Emmy, is always on her mind.

“Yesterday was a big day,” the professional volleyball player wrote in an Instagram on Tuesday. “Our rainbow baby turned 2! A celebration we didn’t get to have with Emmy. LOVE this little man so much.”

In the adorable photo, birthday boy Easton is shown smiling for the camera in a pair of cowboy boots.

In 2018, Morgan, 33, and her husband, former Olympic skier, Bode Miller, lost Emmy in a tragic drowning accident. The little girl was 19-months -old when she died.

Since then, the couple have devoted themselves to teaching their children to swim as early as possible. (Morgan and Bode are parents to sons, Easton, Nash, 5, and 10-month-old twins Asher and Askel. Bode is also dad to Dacey, 12, and Nate, 7, from previous relationships.)

Easton was born four months after Emmy’s death.

“If there’s one thing that can kind of help to heal and fill that spot in your heart, it’s a baby and he’s a special one,” Bode told TODAY in 2019.

Morgan and Bode are advocates for Infant Swimming Resource (ISR) self-rescue instruction.

“It really teaches them awareness of what water is,” Miller explained while speaking with TODAY’s Natalie Morales in June. “By the end of an ISR session, they are able to fall in the water, turn over and float. And they understand how to save themselves in any situation.”

Morgan noted that some moms and dads find the ISR method difficult to watch.

“I have so many parents when, in the first couple days, they’re like, ‘How do you listen to them cry?’” she said. “I would give anything to hear Emmy cry. Anything.”

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1 to 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.