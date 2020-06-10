Morgan Miller remembers daughter 2 years after drowning: 'I miss you'

Morgan Miller, the wife of former Olympic skier Bode Miller, is remembering the couple’s late daughter, Emeline “Emmy” Miller, two years after she died in a drowning accident at 19 months old.

Morgan Miller posted a tribute to Emmy on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, a day before the two-year anniversary of her little girl's death.

An image from Morgan Miller's tribute to her late daughter, Emmy, on Instagram Stories. morganebeck/ Instagram

“Today was the last day I heard you say Mama/ Today was the last day we walked hand in hand/ Today was the last day ... I miss you,” the series began, along with a photo of Emmy pushing a baby stroller, which Miller had previously shared on Instagram in 2018.

She also posted a photo of her twin boys, born last November, in a pool learning how to swim.

“Your brothers turned 7 months yesterday. You would have loved being their big sister earth side,” she wrote.

She also included footage of a swimming instructor working with kids and answering a series of questions about the proper steps parents can take for providing swimming lessons for their children.

“It’s unbelievable quick,” Bode Miller told TODAY the month after Emmy's death. “You'd think it'd be some weird circumstance or some strange thing. And it's not. It just happens in the blink of an eye.”

His wife added that while her death haunts her, she hoped it would be a chance to help someone else.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't pray for the opportunity to go back to that day and make it different. But now we have this opportunity to make other parents' days different," she told TODAY.

In addition to their twins, the Millers have also welcomed a son, Easton, since Emmy's passing. They also have another son, Nash, who is 5.