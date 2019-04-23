Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 23, 2019, 5:37 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Morgan Miller had a bittersweet moment watching her baby boy learn to swim.

Miller on Tuesday posted a video to Instagram of her 6-month-old son, Easton, taking an infant swimming lesson, nearly a year after the drowning death of her and husband Bode Miller's 1-year-old daughter.

"I cried tears of hope watching my baby boy learn this life saving skill...and then tears of sadness because it was all I had to do to keep my baby girl here,'' she wrote.

It was a bittersweet moment for Morgan Miller as she watched her baby boy take a swim lesson. morganebeck/Instagram

Easton will be taking lessons for 10 minutes a day, five days a week with Infant Swimming Resource (ISR) Grand Rapids, which teaches aquatic safety for infants and young children, Miller said.

Sharing the poolside moment was part of the couple's mission to help save lives and make sure other parents don't endure the devastation they felt after the tragic death of their daughter, Emmy, in June.

The 19-month-old drowned in a neighbor's pool while Morgan and their older children were visiting.

Since the accident, the couple has been raising awareness and funding for charities that promote water safety education.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1 to 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Easton and Bode Miller Bode and Morgan Miller

Easton was born in October, four months after Emmy's death. The couple also has an older son, Nash, 3, and Bode has a daughter and son from previous relationships.

"If there’s one thing that can kind of help to heal and fill that spot in your heart, it’s a baby and he’s a special one," Bode told TODAY in November.

Bode especially urged parents to speak to their pediatrician about water safety.

"No one wants to be negligent,'' he said on TODAY. "I don’t think we were," he said. "It’s really one of those things — it’s more about directing some energy into areas where it could affect change."