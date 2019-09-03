In April 2014, Dan Shulman noticed some changes in his son. The 10-year-old never wanted to eat and it seemed like he was losing too much weight. He acted moody and withdrawn.

While pre-teens often go through physical and emotional changes, Shulman worried that something else was happening with his son.

“It became clear to us that this was just more than him being a picky eater. He was … restricting himself,” Shulman told TODAY Parents. “There were pretty significant visual changes where you could tell he was undernourished.”

More boys are being seen for eating disorders yet some miss the signs of it. Getty Images stock

By October, Shulman's son had lost about 20 percent of his body weight and his body mass index (BMI) hovered in the single digits. While the boy was in therapy for mood and behavioral problems, his parents didn’t realize he needed specialized treatment for anorexia nervosa, an eating disorder characterized by food restriction and dangerous levels of weight loss, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health. After his teacher reported he was a “ghost” and inattentive at school, Shulman searched for an intervention that might address his eating. Yet the eating disorder treatment centers in their hometown of Chicago only accepted girls.

His parents put him in a day program for troubled teens. But it didn’t work. His needs varied from those in the program and he often wondered why he was there. When it was clear it wasn’t working, Shulman sent his son to the Eating Recovery Center (ERC) in Denver and he hoped it would help him.

“I couldn’t wrap my arms around how in the world they would get him to (eat),” said Shulman, who requested to keep his son's name private. “You go in feeling so helpless and you have to put your trust in the facility that they know what they are doing.”

Slowly, though, his son began eating. Shulman and his ex-wife often met with therapists and learned how they could support their son.

“They are also treating the adults,” he explained. “So much of that (success) has to do with the parents knowing what to do.”

That’s why when ERC considered expanding, Shulman advocated for them to move to Chicago. He knew the city could benefit from an organization that specifically addresses eating disorders in both females and males.

“There is a need in a community like this to treat people (with eating disorders),” he said.

While girls still make up the majority of patients with eating disorders, experts at the ERC have been seeing more boys needing treatment for eating disorders. Yet, boys often don’t receive treatment early enough.

“Men are more likely to be hospitalized as well. They don’t seek treatment soon enough. By the time they do it is really bad," Ellen Astrachan-Fletcher, regional managing clinical director at ERC, told TODAY.

While signs and symptoms are similar for eating disorders in males and females there are slight differences, she explained. Male are more likely to:

Focus on building lean muscle mass

Compulsively exercise

Use exercise to compensate for eating

Generally, Astrachan-Fletcher said parents should seek help for an eating disorder if they notice:

A healthy child losing weight

An extreme change in weight in a short period of time (increasing or decreasing)

Compulsive exercising

Becoming despondent, depressed or angry if they can’t exercise like they want

Restricting food

Withdrawing from eating

Mood changes

“Once you recognize there is a real eating disorder here it has probably gone on for a while. These are things that start out slowly. You might not even notice some slight shifts in how they eat and a gradual increase in exercise,” Astrachan-Fletcher explained. “With males it is just not something we think about quickly.”

Astrachan-Fletcher said that children with eating disorder need specialized treatment. While approaches vary based on what eating disorder a person has, males and females are treated very similarly. But, it is important for males to be in a facility that's them.

“To take a boy and put him in an all-female unit is likely going to seem more stigmatizing,” she said.

Shulman’s son hasn’t had a relapse since his treatment five years ago and he feels grateful the teen received the help he needed.

“He eats great. He has no symptoms of restricting himself. He is an active athlete with an intense exercise and workout schedule,” he said. “He has overcome it.”