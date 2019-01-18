Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Terri Peters

Monster Jam driver Tristan England has been competing in his truck, Earth Shaker, since 2016 and says his managers, fellow drivers and fans feel like family to himself and his girlfriend, Kierra Hare.

England and Hare are expanding their own family with their first baby — due in June 2019 — so the pair decided to find out the gender of their child at a Monster Jam event in Birmingham, Alabama.

In a sweet video capturing the big reveal, England drives his monster truck around the arena, spilling out a cloud of blue powder and balloons to announce the arrival of their baby boy. Hare jumps up and down in the video, then runs to England's truck to hug him as the announcer exclaims, "Looks like it's a boy, ladies and gentlemen!"

England says both he and Hare wanted to be surprised by the reveal, so he trusted his mother with the secret and enlisted the help of some Monster Jam staff, who loaded his truck with the blue materials.

"I remember sitting in the arena tunnel getting nervous to find out our baby’s gender," England told TODAY Parents. "Kierra was miked up and I started to tear up when I could hear her voice in my helmet. Then, my Monster Jam crew told me to fire up the truck while all the other drivers and crew were in the back cheering me on. ...

"I couldn’t actually see the blue explosion of powder or balloons until I turned around on the floor — Monster Jam trucks don’t have rearview mirrors."

Hare, who was 17 weeks pregnant when the Jan. 5 event took place, says the gender reveal was perfect.

"To let Monster Jam be such an important part of our gender reveal felt natural," Hare said. "They have been part of our family for so long and it was an exciting moment for everyone involved. We were both very emotional going into it because we had been praying for a boy and when he hit the box with his Monster Jam truck, we went crazy."