WWE star Leah Van Dale is pregnant again following ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage

WWE star Leah Van Dale is "thrilled" to be pregnant again.

"After every storm there is a rainbow," she announced in a May 1 Instagram post. "Our little miracle is due this November and we couldn’t be more thrilled."

Van Dale, whose WWE stage name is Carmella, posted a slideshow showing her burgeoning bump alongside her husband, WWE commentator Corey Graves. In one, Van Dale shares her pregnancy ultrasound and a baby onesie that reads "Little Miracle."

Last year, Van Dale announced that she had an ectopic pregnancy. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it's a pregnancy outside the uterus, one that is nonviable and sometimes life threatening for the mother.

"I’ve gone back and forth with myself about posting this because I’m not looking for any sort of sympathy, but since today is the last day of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month, I wanted to share my story," Van Dale wrote in an Instagram post on Oct. 31, 2022.

"Today, I was treated for an ectopic pregnancy," she added. "I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September. Nothing can prepare you for this news after getting a positive pregnancy test."

Van Dale explained that she was "cautiously optimistic" about her pregnancy and "hoping for the best."

She was hospitalized for 12 hours after sharp pains on her left side.

"After several tests and ultrasounds, I was given the devastating news that this was, in fact, an abnormal pregnancy," she wrote. "The reason I’m sharing all of this is because in the moment it feels so isolating. Why doesn’t anyone ever talk about this?"

Hearing comedian Iliza Shlesinger discuss her own miscarriage empowered Van Dale to speak up.

"I immediately burst into tears," she wrote. "She went on to explain that we should be speaking more openly about this topic so we, as women, don’t blame ourselves and think there’s something wrong with us. I want to do the same."

"I’m part of this statistic and it’s happening to me," wrote Van Dale. "Again, I’m not looking for sympathy, I know I’ll eventually recover from all of this mentally, physically and emotionally. For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings and emotions are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone."

In February 2023, Van Dale and Graves talked about the ectopic pregnancy on "WWE After the Bell," a podcast co-hosted by Graves and Kevin Patrick.

"It’s something that a lot of women actually don’t make it through, so I feel very fortunate," said Van Dale. "My friends (and) family, no one realized just how extreme this is."

Graves explained that she had to research the condition and "didn't realize the magnitude" of having an ectopic pregnancy.

"We made it through and I'm so, so grateful ... but I felt like it was necessary for me to share my story because I felt — even though I had you, I had my family — I've never felt so alone," said Van Dale.