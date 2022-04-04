Wolfgang Van Halen brings mom Valerie Bertinelli to the Grammy Awards

Wolfgang Van Halen didn’t walk away from the 64th Grammy Awards a winner, but he felt like one from the moment he stepped on the red carpet with mom Valerie Bertinelli.

The 31-year-old, who also had girlfriend Andraia Allsop by his side at Sunday night’s ceremony, celebrated his good fortune on Instagram after the show.

"We came, we saw, but we did NOT conquer and that’s ok! I got to have a wonderful night with the two most important women in my world ❤️" he wrote alongside a sweet photo of the trio.

Van Halen had been nominated for Best Rock Song for "Distance," an emotion-packed track he penned about his late father, rock icon Eddie Van Halen.

"Such an honor to be nominated for the first song I ever released on my own, in a category with artists I’ve looked up to my entire life. I don’t know if that’ll ever fully set in," he explained. "Pop didn’t win the first time he was nominated too, so it looks like I’m following in his footsteps quite nicely 😄"

Andraia Allsop, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Valerie Bertinelli on the red carpet at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

His proud mom also took to Instagram and confirmed Van Halen's upbeat outlook.

“The funny thing is ... all of us who are here with Wolfie, who love him so much, we’re more disappointed than he is,” Bertinelli, 61, said in a series of clips she shared to her stories. “He truly is just grateful to be nominated and to be recognized. I’m so proud of him.”

And Van Halen himself seems optimist about where he could go from here.

"Who knows what the future holds," he continued in his post. "All I know is I’m feeling pretty damn grateful. What a wild experience this was."

After it was all over, Bertinelli described the night as a "really emotional one" in an interview with ET.

“I mean, the song that Wofie wrote is absolutely stunning, gorgeous and it’s really beautiful that he was honored for it, and for songwriting," she said. "Because that is the first thing that really stuck out to me, was like, ‘Wolf, you are a songwriter. That is the hardest part about being a musician.’”

As for what his father would have thought of it all, the rocker had a idea about that.

“He would be losing his mind," Van Halen told ET. "But also, at the same time, he would be like, ‘duh,’ because that’s how much he believed in me.”