Watch the emotional moment when ‘Voice’ contestant reveals pregnancy onstage

Talia Smith did not let getting cut from the “Voice” eclipse the exciting personal news she shared before leaving the show.

“This whole journey started with a sad story and now I’m here and my whole life has changed, so I’m just grateful,” she said on the show April 4 following Niall Horan’s decision to have her battle partner Jerome Godwin III advance to the next battle round instead of her.

“I want my future baby to look onstage and be like, ‘That was my mommy!’” she said rubbing her belly, an indication that she is pregnant.

Kelly Clarkson’s jaw dropped in utter shock upon hearing the news. Smith’s announcement came as a surprise to the judges because when she first joined the show last month, the 29-year-old Army recruiter revealed she experienced a miscarriage last year.

“I started to crave performing,” she said at the time. “Now, me being here is a part of the healing.”

“After all of the struggles I’ve come from, everything that I’ve gone through, I would tell anybody, there’s always something to fight for,” she championed. “Always.”

Smith first shared her pregnancy news on her Instagram April 2 in a touching post.

“THE DREAMS KEEP COMING TRUE!!!!!! WELCOME MY SWEET BABY,” she captioned a picture of her holding her baby bump.

The singer’s journey on the “Voice” started on March 21, when she got one of the coaches, Niall Horan, to turn his chair around as she sang “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” by Stevie Wonder. Two weeks later, after beating another contestant, Noivas Wright, her run ended Tuesday following her battle round with Jerome Godwin III and their emotional rendition of Sam Smith’s “Like I Can.”

“I love Talia,” Horan said after picking Godwin III over Smith. “Talia’s such a lovely lady and an amazing singer. Sad to see her go, but at the end of the day, I had to go with Jerome.”

The “performing recruiter,” as she’s called at work, thanked Horan on Instagram Tuesday night after the show ended.

“I can’t say how honored, blessed, and grateful I am to have had this opportunity,” she said, tagging Horan. “You are as kind as they say. Thank you for always being so reachable and caring.”

She also said she’ll never forget her experience and thanked her supporters.

“The journey wasn’t as long as I would’ve like but this process was a blast!” she said. “I have ZERO REGRETS...(maybe a pitchy note or two😂😏) but these memories will be one for the books.”

She continued, “To everyone who has supported me through this journey (this includes tuning in every week to see me even if I wasn’t on) I LOVE YOU, I LOVE YOU, I LOVE YOU AND THANK YOU. Your support carried me and carries me still.... P.S. OH YEA! MY STORY DEFINITELY DOES NOT END HERE!!!!”