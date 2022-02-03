Dylan Dreyer’s son explaining the plot of ‘Avengers’ is the funniest thing you’ll see today

Kids have a way of making everything sound cute!

On Wednesday, Dylan Dreyer posted an adorable video of her 2-year-old son, Oliver, explaining the story of "Avengers" — and it's probably the sweetest thing you're going to see all day.

While enjoying dinner, Ollie held his fist in the air when he explained who Captain America, played in the 2012 blockbuster by Chris Evans, was fighting.

"Captain America won?" Dylan asked her son as she translated his baby talk. "Who was he fighting against?"

"Football," Ollie adorably replied, which made his mom laugh. So Ollie went on to explain the next part of the story, which involved the superhero fighting a fork.

"He tackled you so then he fought the fork?" Dylan asked her son, intrigued.

"Yeah! And then he used webs," Ollie replied, referencing Spider-Man, played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Tom Holland.

The wild story made Dylan crack up and she shared it on Instagram with the caption, "Avengers according to Ollie. #dinnerconversations #didicatchaninerinthere #captainamerica."

Dylan's TODAY co-worker Sheinelle Jones also enjoyed the cute moment.

"I love this so so much," the Third Hour of TODAY co-host wrote, along with two emojis.

In 2020, Dylan welcomed Ollie with her husband, Brian Fichera. The two also share their 5-year-old son, Calvin, and their baby boy, Russell.

Last month, Dylan celebrated Ollie's second birthday by sharing a few adorable pics of him over the years.

"1/2/22…and he’s turning 2!" the NBC anchor wrote. "Happy happy golden birthday to the sweetest little devil I’ve ever known! You make us legit laugh every day and we are so lucky to have you in our lives. Your stories and your hugs are the absolute best… we love you Ollie!! #ollieg."

In January, Dylan left Weekend TODAY to spend some more time with her family and work just during the weekdays.

“I really don’t want to step away but I don’t think I can do six days a week anymore,” Dylan explained. “The boys certainly keep me busy.”

When co-hosts Morgan Radford and Peter Alexander showed her a video montage of her time on the program, Dylan got emotional when she recalled how much her life has changed over the years.

“I’m so grateful that Weekend TODAY took a shot on me and took a chance with me, because it has changed my life," she said. "I’ve raised my whole family now here in New York City.”

