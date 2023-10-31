How did we do Halloween in the ‘80s? Viral video nails the sweaty masks and flammable costumes

What was Halloween like in the ‘80s? Allow content creator Kelly Manno to explain.

“Every member of Gen X can smell this photo,” Manno, 44, quips in a now-viral TikTok video. The image in question shows a classroom filled with students dressed in “highly flammable” vinyl costumes paired with plastic character masks.

“Our parents took about three or four pictures of us a year and Halloween was always one of them,” Manno says, noting that the photo was always captured in front of a fireplace.

Next, Manno addresses the masks children wore, which featured two holes that “never lined up with your actual eyes.”

“We would push our tongue through the slit of the mask. It would cut our tongue but we would do it again,” she says.

"You couldn't breathe in those things," Manno tells TODAY.com.

Manno jokes in the video that the “garbage bag costumes” she trick-or-treated in were far from fussy and simply featured a photo of the character you wanted to be for the night.

Moments later, a vintage Halloween picture appears on the screen.

“Look at these photos!” Manno exclaims. “We’re terrifying. No wonder people tried to poison us.”

More than 23,000 people commented on Manno's clip.

“And we hauled all 30 lbs of that candy in a used pillowcase. Hands absolutely cramping,” one person wrote.

Added another, “Or the rubber band breaking at the second house and you had to hold it up on your face at the door the rest of the night. Good times.”

“My mom literally put me in a garbage bag with a decorative pillow and I was a California raisin,” a fellow Gen X-er wrote.

Manno, who lives in Missouri with her three children, still remembers the swishing sound her Halloween getup made.

“You could hear us coming down the street,” she tells TODAY.com. “And the rubber band on your mask would last for about four minutes. They were the most inefficient things on the planet.”

Manno has a lot to say about Halloween.

In another Halloween-themed TikTok clip, she takes issue with the “Switch Witch.” The “Switch Witch” concept is a way of getting kids to give up most of their candy in exchange for a toy.

“For f--k’s sake, it is Halloween night. Let your kid eat the damn candy,” Manno says. “Let them eat until they barf.”

“You have ruined the best holiday ever,” she adds. “You’ve screwed it all up.”