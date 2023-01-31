IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get tickets to a special Read with Jenna virtual book club event with author Jessica George

Victoria Beckham poses with daughter Harper: 'My number one muse'

The former Spice Girl shared the sweet moment on Instagram.
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Like mother, like daughter — at least when it comes to striking a pose in the Beckham household.

In a new post shared to Instagram, Victoria Beckham, 48, stood beside daughter, Harper Seven, to snap a photo in the mirror while the pair held hands and leaned in the same direction.

The duo sported floor-length gowns designed by the former Spice Girl for her self-named fashion label.

Harper, 11, wore a strapless purple-and-blue ombré dress paired with sneakers, while Beckham opted for a strappy light pink dress with ruffles.

"My number one muse," Beckham shared on Instagram. "Mummy loved creating this special dress for you."

Beckham shared the sweet moment to both her Instagram feed, as well as her Instagram story.
Beckham shared the sweet moment to both her Instagram feed, as well as her Instagram story.@victoriabeckham via Instagram

Fans were quick to compliment the pair.

"I love these Mum & Harper moments," one wrote in the comments.

Another added, "The dress on Harper is perfection. It’s so difficult to find beautiful formal wear for girls."

It's not the first time Beckham has used Instagram to show off her kids.

After the debut of her Spring/Summer 2023 collection in Paris, the former Spice Girl posted a photo featuring husband, David Beckham, all four of her children, and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

"I love you all so much x," Beckham captioned the family photo.

After the show, Beckham revealed on TODAY that debuting her collection in front of a crowd full of fans, friends and family, was "emotional."

“I was planning on coming out and having a very cool picture taken and I just broke down when I saw my husband and my children, who are so supportive of what I do," the mother of four explained during an appearance on TODAY in October 2022. " I was just very, very happy."

Related video:

Victoria Beckham explains why she teared up at Paris fashion show

Oct. 13, 202206:50

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a lifestyle reporter for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter.