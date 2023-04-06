When Annalee Ford welcomed her first child in 2018, she pictured herself pushing strollers in the park with a gaggle of mom friends.

But Ford, a civil engineer in Denver, spent her first few years of motherhood feeling lonely and socially isolated.

“I assumed I'd find my people at the playground or a grocery store — and it's just not that easy," Ford, 32, tells TODAY.com.

In a now viral TikTok video, Ford explains why it's so dang hard.

The clip begins with Ford drawing three circles on an art easel. Each circle represents a different type of mom friend. When you find a person who overlaps all three circles of the Venn diagram, you have found a "unicorn mom friend," Ford says. Yes, they do exist!

Circle No. 1 symbolizes moms that you “naturally get along with.” You have similar interests and would “hang out with them even if your kids weren’t there," she explains.

Ford’s second circle is mom friends who have kids the same age as your kids. That way, you can actually talk and have coffee while kiddos entertain themselves.

“This is really key," Ford tells TODAY.com. “It doesn’t work if one friend is nursing her newborn and the other is chasing a feral 2 year old around around the house.”

The third circle represents location. This one is a biggie.

“If you have found a mom friend that you love, with kids the same age yours, who lives in the same general area as you, you have hit the unicorn mom jackpot!” Ford concludes.

“You forgot the 4th circle — a mom friend with a husband who gets along with YOUR husband. That’s the real unicorn,” wrote one person in the comments.

Added another, “I have a friend who had a baby on the same DAY as me. And they did live far away but just moved 20 minutes away. IT’S LIKE A MIRACLE.”

