Uma Thurman twins with look-alike 10-year-old daughter in rare appearance

Uma Thurman made an appearance with her rarely-seen 10-year-old daughter, Luna.

The lookalike duo stepped out on Dec. 11, for the opening night of the Broadway musical “Some Like It Hot.” Thurman, 52, lit up the red carpet in a belted blazer and black midi skirt, while Luna opted for a stylish green cape over a matching dress. Both Thurman and Luna wore their blonde hair tied back for the event.

Thurman also shared a picture on Instagram of herself and Luna posing in front of a Christmas tree ahead of the performance. "Spreading holiday spirit," she captioned the photo.

Luna’s dad is Thurman’s ex-fiancé, Arpad Busson. Thurman also shares Maya, 24, and Levon, 20, with her former husband, Ethan Hawke.

Luna Thurman-Busson and Uma Thurman had a mom and daughter date on Dec. 11. Jason Mendez / Getty Images

Thurman made headlines in 2012, when she revealed that she and Busson chose the name Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence for their baby girl.

During a 2013 appearance on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” Thurman explained that it was her eldest child, Maya, who convinced her to go with the super long moniker.

“She came up with the best excuse, (which) was that I probably wouldn’t get to have any more children, so I just put every name I liked (in there),” Thurman shared at the time.

“We call her Luna, so she’s lucky that way,” the “Kill Bill” star added.

Maya and Levon, Thurman’s kids with Hawke, are both pursuing acting careers. Maya is best known for playing the first LGBTQ+ character on “Stranger Things.” Levon recently nabbed a role alongside Tom Holland in Apple TV+’s upcoming series “The Crowded Room.”

Thurman and Hawke, 52, met on the set of their sci-fi thriller “Gattaca” in 1996. They were married in 1998 and split in 2003. Hawke and his wife, Ryan Shawhughes, share daughters Clementine, 14, and Indiana, 11.

Related video: