A group of Ukrainian moms are using cellphones to fight the war against Russia

A well-organized group of Ukrainian mothers in warzones across the country are fighting Russia with the only weapon they have: a cell phone.

The mothers are using their phones as weapons of truth to share graphic videos of the war with journalists, world politicians and others.

The informal network of more than 100 Ukrainian mothers aims to show the world everything they see, particularly in areas where no journalists may be present, even if it means risking their lives.

“I’m not afraid,” Anna Popovchenko, a mother of two, told NBC senior national correspondent Kerry Sanders on TODAY Thursday. “I’m more afraid to lose my country, my people, my friends, my relatives.”

They have chosen to stay and fight the best way they know how at a time when more than two million refugees have fled the country to safety. Many women across the country have been left to care for children and the elderly on their own, and some have even given birth in bomb shelters.

The network of Ukrainian mothers has filmed more than 1,000 videos since Russia attacked 18 days ago. Many of them are heartbreaking, including scenes of children killed by Russian forces.

“We know and we believe that the information is our weapon in this fight,” another Ukrainian mother, who requested not to be identified, told Sanders. “You just can’t sleep after watching this video.”

At least 516 civilians have been killed and the actual figures are believed to be "considerably higher," according to the United Nations.

"The pictures that I took, and videos, it’s also like a real weapon," Popovchenko said.

"This is a time very easy choosing," another mother told Sanders. "Are you waiting to die? Are you going to protect your country, your family, yourself?"

The mothers hope the raw videos may convince politicians to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine as they fight for the future of children like Popovchenko's 2-year-old son, Volodymry.

"The whole nation will stand up and fight with him, including mom with their cell phones," Popovchenko said. "And he’s also Ukrainian, so it’s also about him."