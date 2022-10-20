Dylan Dreyer shares the hilarious story behind this smashed bottle of wine

Dylan Dreyer didn’t cry over spilled wine — but she came close.

The TODAY meteorologist shared on Instagram a photo of her shattered bottle of red bleeding onto a sidewalk.

“There are no words…” Dylan wrote on Oct. 20, adding a broken heart emoji.

“Yesterday was just one of those days,” Dylan told TODAY Parents in an interview.

Dylan and her son Oliver, 2, were on their way home from an appointment when she decided to pop into New York City’s Italian marketplace Eataly. As TODAY viewers know, Dylan and her family recently returned from a trip to Italy, and she was craving authentic ravioli.

“I was like 'Oh, I'll just grab a few things for dinner,'" Dylan explained. “But once I’m in Eataly, I always buy way too many things.”

A bottle of wine was one of her impulse purchases. Dylan was planning to enjoy a glass later that evening with her husband, Brian Fichera. The couple are parents of Calvin, 5, Oliver and baby Rusty, 1.

Since Dylan was pushing Oliver in a stroller that didn’t have a storage compartment, she was carrying the paper bag containing her Eataly haul.

“I hit a bump and the bag snaps right off of my arm,” she said with a laugh. “And of course, the one thing that falls out and smashes is my poor bottle of wine.”

Dylan joked that she “turned into a 2-year-old,” and began stomping her feet. Then she began picking up shards of glass.

“Literally every mom on the street walked over to say, ‘Oh, no! I’m so sorry,’” Dylan said. “One woman was like, ‘Do you want me to watch your son while you throw (the glass) out? So I run over to the garbage can with a stranger watching Ollie.”

But the story has a happy ending: Dylan picked up a new bottle at a nearby store, which made it back to her apartment unscathed.

In a follow-up Instagram, Dylan posted a picture of Oliver walking alongside his stroller so the replacement wine “had a safe place to ride.”

“I got so many comments. Everybody could relate,” Dylan told TODAY. “But of course you have the obnoxious person who says, ‘You shouldn’t be drinking wine — you should be raising your kids.’ First of all, give me a break. (Secondly), stop mom-shaming.”

“I have three kids and I can drink a glass of wine if I want a glass of wine,” Dylan said.

We’ll toast to that!

