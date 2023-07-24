Tiffany Haddish opens up about having 8 miscarriages

Tiffany Haddish is talking about pregnancy loss history, including her eight miscarriages.

The comedian and star of Disney's upcoming "Haunted Mansion" revealed to "The Washington Post" that a recent miscarriage was her eighth, due to having a uterus "shaped like a heart."

"It just won’t keep anything in," Haddish said in the July 20 article, which chronicled the 43-year-old's phone call with her doctor's office.

Haddish didn't provide more medical information. According to the Cleveland Clinic, bicornuate uteruses are described as heart-shaped versus more typical uteruses that look like an "upside-down pear."

"The uterus is one hollow cavity and is made to expand to accommodate a growing baby during pregnancy," states the organization's website. "If you have a bicornuate uterus, the top of your uterus is separated by a piece of tissue. Depending on the degree of separation, this can cause problems during pregnancy because your uterus may not be able to fully expand."

Those with bicornuate uteruses who become pregnant have increased odds of miscarrying, says Cleveland Clinic.

Later in the article, the "Girls Trip" star learns that she likely has endometriosis.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), endometriosis is uterine tissue growing in a place other than the uterus, resulting in pain, inflammation and bleeding. ACOG states that almost 40% of women with infertility also have endometriosis.

According to "The Washington Post," Haddish has kept her reproductive history private, with the exception of a close friend.

"I don’t want people saying: ‘Are you okay? Are you all right?'" she told the outlet. “Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds."

Haddish also told the Post that she has considered becoming a mother through adoption, even taking parenting classes last year.

In 2021, the actor says her work schedule clashed with the adoption process.

"I feel when you take a child [in], you really need to be able to focus on them," Haddish told "Us Weekly."

"I want to raise it. I want to raise the child," she said. "I want to give the child my knowledge and my love. So I want to finish up a few more things, so that I can really focus. It’s one thing to have a dog and a garden and take care of that. But to have another human being that needs me and that I’m responsible for. I want to be present. I want to be all the way present. I don’t want somebody else doing that work."