Proud mom crosses state lines to cheer on 2 daughters playing on separate teams in March Madness

While many college basketball fans are repeatedly checking their brackets and anxiously flipping between games, it would be difficult to find anyone who is as invested in the NCAA women’s tournament as Tammy Brown.

The proud mom has two daughters who are currently competing in March Madness — Tamari Key, a senior center for the University of Tennessee, and Teonni Key, a sophomore guard for the University of North Carolina.

Throughout the regular season, Brown traveled across state lines to cheer on both daughters in person. Now that Tennessee and UNC secured spots in the NCAA March Madness tournament, Brown has continued to spend hours on the road, driving from arena to arena, to make sure her daughters see her in the stands.

Brown, who resides in Cary, North Carolina, recently spoke to NBC affiliate to WRAL about how she always manages to show up for her daughters.

She revealed she has attended “over 40 games” in Chapel Hill, Knoxville and other cities over the past few months.

Tamari Key is a senior center for the University of Tennessee’s Lady Volunteers. Ben McKeown / AP Photo

Brown said it requires patience and planning to map out how she can make it to the games, whether it be via plane or car. She proudly wore both of her daughter’s jerseys during the sit-down interview with WRAL.

“Back and forth, back and forth. That’s what I do. And I’m excited about it,” Brown told the outlet.

Oldest daughter Tamari Key also spoke to WRAL about her mom’s dedication.

“Just knowing that she’s in the games and looking over in the stands. I can also hear her voice in most of the games, too. So, it’s special,” Tamari Key said.

Brown has been her daughters’ support system as they faced injuries in recent years. The NBC affiliate reported that Tamari Key had blood clots in her lungs during the previous season and Teonni Key suffered an ACL injury as a freshman.

Teonni Key is a a sophomore guard/forward for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Eakin Howard / Getty Images

“It was even more important when they were going through the struggles. Just making sure you know, regardless of what you’re going through, I’m going to be there,” Brown said.

She praised her daughters’ strength and courage, adding that they inherited those qualities from her.

“Just being able to see their journey and knowing that we did it. We made it through and they continue to make me proud every day,” Brown said.

Both daughters made it past the first round of the tournament. Tennessee defeated Green Bay and will face NC State University on March 25. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels outlasted Michigan State and will battle No. 1 seed University of South Carolina on March 24.

To attend the games so far, Brown has had to travel from the Colonial Life Arena in South Carolina to North Carolina’s Reynolds Coliseum and back again.

Just a few days into the tournament, she has clocked 226 miles and that number will continue to rise if both daughters can make it into the Sweet 16.