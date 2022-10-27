Stunning video shows woman giving birth in the backseat of her car

An obstetrician in Brazil gave birth in her car — and the stunning moment was captured on camera.

In an Instagram video posted on Oct. 24, Dr. Gabriela Correia, 33, is shown having a baby in a gas station parking lot. Correia was joined by her husband, Gilberto Godoy, doula Joana Nunes, fellow OB/GYN Larissa Gomes and photographer Deborah Ghelman, who documented the entire delivery.

While speaking with local news outlet globo, Correia said she and Godoy called in reinforcements when it became clear they weren’t going to make it the hospital in time. Correia was 9 cm dilated. Once the cervix has reached 10 cm, it’s time to start pushing.

Content warning: This video shows a woman giving birth. If that is not something you wish to see, please do not click on the video.

“I had a good support system,” Correia said.

According to Ghelman, everyone in the vehicle remained calm while running on adrenalin.

“There was no fear, only joy,” Ghelman told TODAY Parents in Portuguese, which was translated, noting that Correia specializes in delivering babies and “everyone was well-prepared.”

Ghelman said she’s pleased that the video is grabbing global attention because it shows what women are capable of without medical interventions such as epidurals.

“She is in charge of her body and of the baby,” Ghelman said.

Dr. Gabriela Correia and her husband, Gilberto Godoy, are pictured here meeting their son. Deborah Ghelman

The baby was taken to a hospital after he was delivered, but was quickly discharged. Deborah Ghelman

The couple's doula drove them to the hospital. Deborah Ghelman

Meanwhile, giving birth in a car wasn’t the only surprise of the day.

“We were anxious to know if it was a boy or a girl, but we opted to wait and find out in the moment and experience a different adventure,” Correia explained in the interview with the globo. “I just didn’t think it would be so many different things at once!”

Correia and Godoy are now the proud parents of two sons: Dante and baby Artur.

Artur, who was born on Oct. 24, has already been discharged from the hospital and is home with his family.

“He’s super healthy and wonderful,” Correia told the Brazilian outlet. She also thanked her support network.

“Everyone involved in the birth had been with me through difficult times. I went through the loss of my first child, and it was very painful,” she told the Brazilian outlet. “They were with me and supported me during that process. So, it’s a long journey I’ve had with them.”

NBC News editor Isabela Espadas Barros Leal and photo editor Anthony Correia contributed to this story.

