Sports Illustrated Swimsuit features visibly pregnant woman for 1st time

When this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hits news stands, it will mark the first time in history the brand has featured a visibly pregnant model on the pages.

The honor goes to Katrina Scott, co-founder of Tone It Up, and the 2021 Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year.

On Tuesday, SI Swim made the exciting announcement.

Scott told TODAY that when the team at Sports Illustrated called to ask her to shoot for the 2022 issue, she had not publicly shared that she was pregnant yet.

"It was also very early," Scott told TODAY Parents of her pregnancy. "I said, ‘Well, I’m so grateful to be asked, but I’m happy to share that I’m pregnant!’ First there were screams and excitement and then they said, ‘We’d love to still shoot if you’re up for it.’ I of course said yes."

Katrina Scott told TODAY she is incredibly honored to be the first visibly pregnant model in the pages of Sports Illustrated. Nicole Hill

Scott told TODAY her decision to pose for the magazine while pregnant was an easy one.

"Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has always been about breaking boundaries, empowering women, and representation," she said. "I’m honored to be part of this moment in SI history."

It’s not the first time the fitness entrepreneur and creator of Live Beautifully has represented motherhood for the magazine.

"When I first shot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I had just experienced two miscarriages," Scott said of her debut in the 2021 issue. "I was pregnant twice during 2020, more than half of the year, and neither pregnancy went to full term."

In 2021, the couple suffered a chemical pregnancy. Months later, clad in a bikini, Scott made waves on the fashion runway during Swim Week in the middle of IVF treatments.

"I walked in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway show in Miami during one of my IVF treatments, which eventually led to this baby," Scott explained. "So you could say, this little girl is already part of the SI family."

Scott, who experienced secondary infertility after welcoming her daughter, Isabelle, 3, with husband, Brian, told TODAY Parents that in this issue, she hopes to "represent all the women that are creating life, growing, and embracing changes as they look at themselves and into the future.”

"I underwent two D&Cs, a couple fertility surgeries, an egg retrieval, and tons of shots, hormones, and IVF treatments," she explained, adding she has gained weight and earned stretch marks. "Women are strong and powerful. We are miracle-makers."