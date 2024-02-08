Sober moms are challenging ‘wine mom’ culture, one playdate at a time

"On the Edge of Shattered" author Kimberly Kearns and her girlfriends had a tradition called “Bus Stop Fridays."

“We’d get our children off the bus and drink from three o’clock on, while the kids played outside,” Kearns tells TODAY.com. “I wouldn’t remember walking them home or putting them to bed."

“And that was normal,” she adds. “No one was ever like, ‘Maybe this is not a great idea.'”

We all know alcohol isn't good for you. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is no safe amount of drinking. On its website, WHO notes that alcohol is classified as a “Group 1 carcinogen” along with asbestos, radiation and tobacco. Roughly 75,000 cancer cases and 19,000 cancer deaths are estimated to be linked to alcohol each year, according to the American Cancer Society. And yet, the mommy wine culture continues to thrive.

Jokey memes flood our feeds telling us that a fish bowl-sized goblet of wine is the antidote to all our problems. And then there’s the merchandise — T-shirts and tumblers emblazoned with phrases like, “They whine, I wine,” and “Coffee. Mom. Wine. Repeat.” Female-led comedies (think "Bridesmaids" and "Bad Moms") perpetuate the myth that not only do we need wine to survive toddler tantrums, we need it to bond with each other.

A growing number of moms are discovering that isn't true. While moms do desperately need community, they don’t need alcohol to create it. The next step: normalizing sober bonding.

“Alcohol acts like a layer of gauze between us and the person we are engaging with,” Dawn Nickel, founder of the nonprofit She Recovers, tells TODAY.com. “We might think that alcohol enhances our personal or social interactions, but the opposite is true. It hides, masks or dulls who we are. Remove the alcohol, and authentic connection is possible.”

Finding a Sober Tribe

Bus Stop Fridays are a thing of the past for Kearns, who now runs a social club called Sober in the Suburbs.

It’s not a recovery group, but rather a place for alcohol-free women to come together for dinner, a hike, or a yoga class.