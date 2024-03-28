40 quotes about the unique strength of single moms

Raising kids as a single mother is a journey like no other, but the bond that can grow between a child and their mom is unlike anything else. These single mom quotes honor that amazing relationship and all the comes along with it.

Editor and writer Anna Davies wrote about her experience as a single mom, the challenges she overcame and the beautiful moments she discovered on her journey.

"Since the first day I saw the double pale pink line on the pregnancy test, it’s just been the two of us," she wrote. "And I am so grateful for that."

Davies wrote that the details around how she ended up as a single mom become less and less important, but that during her time as a single mother, she continued to change her outlook on what raising a kid means and who makes up our communities.

"The more things I did by myself — even things that people around me said couldn’t be done, like taking care of a newborn alone — the more I realized I didn’t need a partner," Davies wrote. "In fact, I realized that in many ways, I didn’t want one."

40 Single Mom Quotes

If you’re looking for single mom quotes to include in a card, write in a caption or simply to show your mother how powerful she truly is, here's a list of quotes about the strength of being a single mom.

“Just because my plan A didn’t work out didn’t mean plan B couldn’t be really kickass. In fact, who was to tell me that my life as a single mother couldn’t be completely wonderful.” — Emma Johnson, "The Kickass Single Mom"

“I pride myself on finding balance. I love making music and I love raising my boys. I find time to make both a priority.” — Sheryl Crow

“What is free time? I’m a single mother. My free moments are filled with loving my little girl.” — Roma Downey

“You have to carry on as a mother, no matter what, and that’s what I’ve always done.” — Madonna

“A single mom tries when things are hard. She never gives up. She believes in her family, even when things are tough. She knows that above all things, a mother’s love is more than enough.”- Deniece Williams

“I value so many people who have to work full time, definitely single mothers. Their work is the hardest work. I applaud it so much.” — Molly Sims

“Don’t feel guilty about being a single mother. Patience is super important as a single mother. You do have to be a little more patient because all of the responsibility is on you … ask for help!” — Nia Long

“I didn’t plan on being a single mom, but you have to deal with the cards you are dealt the best way you can.” — Tichina Arnold

“There’s no doubt that motherhood is the best thing in my life. It’s all that really matters.” — Courtney Cox

"My mom has always been a huge inspiration. She was a single mom raising two kids in New York. Now that is full-on all the time." — Kim Raver

“I know grace and mercy was raised by the same single mother." — Jasmine Mans, "Black Girl, Call Home"

“The loves of my life are my children and my mother. I don’t feel as if I need a man.” — Diane Keaton

“There’s a feeling sometimes in motherhood that you’re alone in what you’re going through, and none of us are alone. We’re all going through the same thing.” — Nia Vardalos

“Motherhood has helped me to stop overanalyzing things. It’s been liberating because I used to be somewhat neurotic. I attribute that to having something bigger than myself.” — Idina Menzel

“I can’t tell you how much I respect all the single parents out there doing it all solo.” — Jennie Finch

"The strength of my mother is something I didn’t pay attention to for so long. Here she was, this single mom, who was part of the Great Migration, who was part of a Jim Crow south, who said, ‘I’m getting my kids out of here. I’m creating opportunities for these young people by any means necessary." — Jacqueline Woodson

“Being a working mother and a working single parent instills in you a sense of determination.” — Felicity Jones

“I never really considered myself a single parent because I was blessed to have a village of family and friends who love us and assist in every way to help him become a really kind person and a genuine person." — Jill Scott

“Because your child is your first priority, you’re more selective, so in order to let someone into that world, they have to be really special. You cut out the bull that you might fall for if you didn’t have responsibilities.” — Helena Christensen

"'Single' is an opportunity to live life on your own terms and not apologize.” — Mandy Hale, "The Single Woman: Life, Love, and a Dash of Sass

“I’m a hustler. I’m a single mom, so whatever I’ve gotta do, I gotta do.” — Sherri Shepard

“I’m not really single. I mean, I am, but I have a son. Being a single mother is different from being a single woman.” — Kate Hudson

“There’s no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one.” — Jill Churchill

“I want to show the example that you can be a single mother and work and handle a lot of other things at the same time.” — Christina Milian

“Single motherhood is an amazing thing; it’s a blessing.” — Kelly Cutrone

“I have time for everything I had time for before. I just have an added amazing thing in my life.” — January Jones

“Even the President of the United States — four of them, in fact — were raised by single mothers ... Nevertheless, mention that you’re a single mom, and all-too-many of us still have to cut through a thick, gristly layer of stigma before we’re given our proper due.” — Taraji P. Henson

“I am a single mom and I’m the breadwinner and I have to work and I have to do these things and that’s just the way it is. I don’t think my son even knows any different.” — Charisma Carpenter

“It’s difficult, but far from impossible and we smile more than we cry.” — Regina King

“It is really challenging to be by yourself, to be the bread-winner, to make sure your child is having a complete and lovely childhood — and it’s all on you, sort of, on the day-to-day.” — Minnie Driver

“The best place to cry is on a mother’s arms.” — Jodi Picoult

“I think it’s really important for every mother to find their own way.” — Solange Knowles

“I have a great career, and I have my daughter. So what I don’t have is not as important to me as what I do have.” — Padma Lakshmi

“It’s the only way of life I’ve known. I was raised by a single mom.” — Padma Lakshmi

“In the end, I am the only one who can give my children a happy mother who loves life.” — Janene Wolsey Baadsgaard

“I think moms, single or not, put a lot of pressure on ourselves trying to balance it all. It’s never going to be perfectly balanced—the sooner you know this, the sooner you can relieve some of the pressure you put on yourself.” — Denise Richards

“As a single mom, I’m juggling a lot and working long hours. Yes, it costs them a little, but what my children get in return is a mother who is energized and content.” — Edie Falco

“The number one thing that I learned was to ask for help. It’s almost impossible to be a mother by yourself. It’s almost impossible to do alone.” — Tichina Arnold