Sheinelle Jones takes trip home to Kansas for Mother’s Day: ‘I’ve been so homesick’

Sheinelle Jones’ Mother’s Day weekend was booked, busy and full of treats (and tea) for the soul.

Sheinelle shared a glimpse at her busy weekend on Instagram May 11, revealing that after feeling “so homesick,” she decided to fly home to Wichita, Kansas, for the night.

Sheinelle said she hopped on a flight right after hosting TODAY Friday, May 10.

“This was a Mother’s Day gift for myself,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Sheinelle Jones celebrates Mother's Day. Instagram

Her celebrations included spending time with her mom and grandmother at afternoon tea.

“My mom read about a young lady from Benin, and then Paris … who opened up a cute tearoom in town. We LOVE it!” Sheinelle said in her caption.

Donning matching pink floral headpieces, Sheinelle and her mom picked up her “Grandmama” before heading to the French Tearoom. The trio posed for pictures inside and enjoyed sweet treats accompanying an afternoon tea.

“Such a treat. My tummy and my heart is full,” she said in her caption.

After spending the day with her mom and grandmother, Sheinelle flew back to New York on Saturday “so I can be with my own kiddos on Mother’s Day.”

“I was really homesick. I’m good now,” Sheinelle wrote at the end of the video recapping her trip.

Sheinelle and her husband, Uche Ojeh, share three children — Kayin, 14, and twins Uche and Clara, 11.

Sheinelle and her fellow TODAY moms recently discussed their experiences with motherhood in a candid conversation. The group praised Sheinelle for making parenting look “effortless.”

Sheinelle shared that her goal is simply to look back and “be proud of how I mommed.”

“It’s not necessarily the win that we’re eating at 8:30, 9 at night for dinner some nights,” she said. “But you know what? We’re at the table.”