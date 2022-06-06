‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Shay Mitchell gives her baby girl a name loaded with meaning

Shay Mitchell chose a very special name for her newborn daughter.

The model-turned-actor, 35, just welcomed her second child with her boyfriend, Matte Babel. She shared the meaning behind the infant's moniker in a new Instagram post.

Mitchell said she chose to name her daughter Rome after her late grandmother, Romaine, who died earlier this year.

"Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul — I’m certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy," she wrote.

In an accompanying photo, Mitchell can be seen cradling her baby girl and wearing a necklace with her meaningful name on it.

"We’re so happy you’re here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my 'person,' my Grandma Romaine," she wrote.

In February, the "Pretty Little Liars" star opened up about losing her grandmother in an emotional Instagram post and said her pregnancy felt a bit bittersweet.

"Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date," she wrote at the time. "I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life."

In 2019, Mitchell and Babel welcomed their first child, a daughter named Atlas. Mitchell shared a photo of the little one's hand. “Never letting go…” she captioned the post.

The actor certainly loves being a mom, but she's been open about her experience with prepartum depression (or depression during pregnancy) while she was expecting Atlas.

“When I first started speaking out about it, just the influx of women telling me about their personal experiences with it too also helped me feel less alone,” Mitchell said in an interview with TODAY last year. “Which is the whole reason I wanted to speak out about it at the beginning, because I think I had heard so much about postpartum depression, but not so much about prepartum which is equally as important, just less talked about.”

Now that she's a mother of two, things are coming full circle for Mitchell, who shared a photo with her mini-me Atlas in May in honor of Mother's Day.

“Atlas — home is wherever you are. Thank you for making me a mom,” she wrote.