Sharon Stone shares she had 9 miscarriages before adopting 3 sons

Sharon Stone, who experienced nine miscarriages, is opening up about the psychological impact of pregnancy loss.

“It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure,” Stone, 64, shared on People's Instagram earlier this week.

The actor added that what women need is “compassion and empathy and healing.”

“Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort,” she wrote.

In 2012, Stone recalled attending events and having to go on stage after a loss.

"I would be in the wings, with people looking at me, my head on the floor, praying: ‘God, please help me. I know I have to go out there and raise money. But I’ve lost my child, I’ve lost my health, I’ve lost everything.’ I was just broken," she told AARP The Magazine.

Stone eventually grew her family through adoption and shares sons, Roan, 22, Laird, 17, and Quinn, 16 with her ex-husband, journalist Phil Bronstein.

Stone spoke out earlier this week on an Instagram post promoting People's cover story with Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy. In the interview, Murgatroyd, 35, revealed that she had a third miscarriage while Chmerkovskiy, 42, was working overseas in the Ukraine in 2021.

Murgatroyd said her first loss, which occurred in 2020, caught her off guard.

“I was completely embarrassed, ultimately ashamed. I didn’t even know how to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth: I had a miscarriage,” the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro recalled. “I’m somebody who prides herself on health wellness. I exercise every single day. But as I came to realize, that doesn’t really go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system."

The couple, who have been married since 2017, told the publication they plan to undergo in vitro fertilization.

“For the first time in nearly two years, I feel excited,” Murgatroyd said. “I’m in a much happier place.”

