“Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess is sharing how she reached out to Megan Fox amid her relationship with Brian Austin Green.

During a sit down with Nick Viall for the latest episode of "The Viall Files", the dancer revealed that she asked Green, 48, for his ex-wife’s phone number to talk about the role she would want her to have with Green and Fox’s kids.

“After we’d been dating for about four or five months when I asked, I was like, ‘Can I get Megan’s number? I’d love to text her,’” Burgess, 36, recalled, sharing how she and Fox had a “passing moment” at the same restaurant and made eye contact. “Whether she recognized me or not, I don’t know.”

She then decided to ask Green if she could “reach out and say, ‘Hey, I’m around your kids all the time, if you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know. They’re amazing kids, I love them and if there is any way I can support you in being part of this situation, let me know.’”

Burgess added that Fox “really appreciated” the gesture and said thank you. “And she thanked me for being great with her kids too.”

Green and Fox, 36, share sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. The actor is also father to 20-year-old son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil. Burgess and Green — who have been dating since 2020 —are expecting their first child together.

The “BH90210” star added that they’ve all maintained a good co-parenting relationship, even spending time together as a family.

“Megan’s really been around and gotten to know Sharna,” the actor shared.

Earlier in the conversation, the couple shared that they have always been so “transparent” with each other. Burgess also explained how she knew her boyfriend’s priorities as a father going into their relationship.

“Bri had a whole life with another person and babies, and I can’t expect that to just be like, ‘Well, I’m No. 1 priority and what I need is the thing,’” the dancer explained. “I wanted to know him, to support him, to love him. These people will be a part of his life forever so I can’t expect to not take them into consideration too. There is no comparison.”

As far as Green’s thoughts on Fox’s relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, he said he just wants his ex to be “happy.”

“The person that Megan chooses to be with and the life that she chooses to lead and wherever she chooses to go, there aren’t many things that I really have control over, nor do I want to have control over,” he replied when asked about seeing his ex with another person. “I want my kids to have their life with their mom and I want their mom to be happy.”

Burgess and Green, meanwhile, will be welcoming their bundle of joy in the coming weeks. Their due date is July 4. The pair recently shared photos from their maternity shoot on their social media.