We can’t believe Serena Williams’ daughter is only 4 after seeing her backhand

Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia, just proved that her family’s tennis legacy is in good — and tiny — hands.

On Monday, a brief video clip shared to the 4-year-old’s Instagram account showcased what the tot can already do on the court.

As it turns out, much like her 23-time Grand Slam champion mom, from grip to follow-through, Olympia has an impressive two-handed backhand.

“Practice makes progress,” read the caption that accompanied the post.

And considering that Olympia took her first tennis lesson a little over a year ago, that’s some truly impressive progress — even her aunt thinks so.

“It’s Oracene all over again!” wrote Williams' big sister and fellow four-time Olympic gold medalist, Venus Williams.

Fans of the sport know that tennis coach’s name well, as Oracene Price is also mother of the Williams sisters and grandmother to Olympia.

But it's not grandma who's been teaching Olympia how to handle herself on the court: It's not even mom.

When Williams first revealed that the daughter she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian was taking tennis lessons, back in October of 2020, she was sure to point out that fact to her fans and followers.

“Don’t even start with me because I’m not giving her tennis lessons," the 40-year-old said. "I signed her up for some, but the lady has no idea that it’s my daughter, so we’ll see how that goes.”.

If that backhand is anything to go by, it went well.

