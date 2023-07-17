Serena Williams tweets the hilarious way daughter Olympia told on her

Tennis great Serena Williams has a tough time keeping things close to the chest when her daughter, Olympia, is around.

In a tweet sent on July 16, Williams shared a quick example of how her 5-year-old is quick to reveal all about her mom.

"Nice lady: 'I love your hair,'" the entrepreneur wrote. "Me: 'Awww, thanks!' Olympia: 'It's a WIG!!'"

Olympia doesn't seem to hold back when she's in public.

In 2020, the then 3-year-old put on a show for photographers during the U.S. Open, pointing and waving to her mom while she was on the court during a match against Sloane Stephens.

In response, the proud mom excitedly waved back.

“This moment is so pure,” ESPNW captioned the video on Twitter.

The same year, Olympia joined her mom on the practice court as her new doubles partner — both sporting matching purple outfits.

Just as Olympia has been there for the matches, epic lightsaber battles and unprovoked wig reveals, the 5-year-old has also been there for her mom during the tough times, including Williams' professional losses.

During a Sept. 28 appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show," Williams revealed the sweet advice her daughter gave her after she lost a match.

“‘It’s OK, mama. You just have to do what you feel,’” Williams recalled at the time. “I literally wanted to cry. It was like, ‘Do what you feel, do what your heart tells you.’ It was the sweetest thing ever and I was so proud of her.”

Williams gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in 2017. Shortly after, she suffered life-threatening complications.

“I ended up getting a pulmonary embolism in my lung, then I had a blood clot in my leg, and they ended up having to insert a filter in me to keep any more blood clots from coming and forming,” Williams told TODAY co-host Dylan Dryer in a 2018 interview.

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are now expecting their second child, after the tennis star revealed her pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala.

On July 7, tech entrepreneur Ohanian told People no one is more excited for the new addition than soon-to-be big sister Olympia.

“She’s been wanting this,” the Reddit founder told the publication. “She’s been praying and asking about this for quite some time, so she’s very ready.”

Before she knows it, Olympia will have another family member she's sure to keep honest — and probably tell on.