Serena Williams shares hilarious video of daughter Olympia mistaking tampon for cat toy

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia gave her cat a "toy" that she snagged from her mom's bathroom.

On Oct. 4, the 41-year-old tennis icon shared a hilarious TikTok video of her 5-year-old daughter unwrapping a tampon.

"What's that?" asked Williams.

"A cat toy for Karma," Olympia answered in a matter-of-fact tone.

"It's a cat toy for our cat?" clarified her mom.

After Olympia held up the menstrual product for the camera and scooted off to get more, Williams intervened by saying, “OK, let’s not play with too many of those.”

Williams' caption reads, "Who am I to steal her joy, it’s a Cat Toy!"

If Olympia said so!

The athlete and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of the social media site Reddit, welcomed Olympia in September 2017.

Williams and Olympia spent time this week making TikTok videos. In one captioned, "Just a Mom, Mothering around," Williams squeezed her feet into Olympia's yellow shoes. "I'm stretching them out for you," she explained.

In another video, Williams brushes Olympia's hair while exclaiming, "Your hair is so long. You got inches!" Her daughter replied, "You are too serious!"

Last month, Williams told Drew Barrymore that her daughter is there for all her ups and down.

After she lost a recent tennis match, Olympia told her mom, “‘It’s OK, mama. You just have to do what you feel."

The advice, said Williams, melted her heart. "It was the sweetest thing ever and I was so proud of her," she said.

