'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald shares she had a septic miscarriage: 'Know you're not alone'

Mary Fitzgerald is opening up about her fertility journey, sharing that she recently experienced a septic miscarriage.

In a tearful video posted to Instagram March 31, the 42-year-old "Selling Sunset" star said she's aware she's been quiet about her efforts to have another child, despite previously promising that she'd take her followers along for the process.

"I'm going to try to do this without crying. It's taken me a couple weeks to actually say everything that's going on," she said, then whispering, "I suck at this."

After a brief pause, Fitzgerald revealed that she and husband Romain Bonnet, 29, got pregnant while on a trip in Bali but it "unfortunately that didn't work out."

"And on top of the miscarriage, (I) also had, apparently, what they call a septic miscarriage. So, I had to go in for surgery for that," she added.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a septic miscarriage occurs when an infection develops in the uterus after miscarrying. Symptoms include fever, chills and lower abdominal tenderness.

The mom continued, explaining that she's speaking out about the miscarriage because of how common the experience is, noting that "it is not easy."

"I needed a minute because there's eyes on me, and everyone judges and everything, and it has been rough to say the least," she said, becoming teary-eyed before continuing. "But there's still hope and I wanted to just share my journey … and I'm going to continue to share it because we're going to keep trying."

Remaining hopeful, Fitzgerald said the couple expects "very good news, very soon."

She then apologized for being a "Debbie Downer."

"But it's not a Debbie Downer," she clarified. "Everyone goes through this, it's so common. So, yeah, if any of you guys are also going through it, please know you're not alone and we're going to get there."

Fitzgerald wrote in the video's caption: "It's not always sunshine and butterflies, and that is ok."

She added that she's sharing her journey so that others know that they're not alone.

"I have been asked some questions, and finally found it within me to address this. We won’t be giving up… and if this message speaks to you in any way or you are feeling down, helpless, alone… please know we are in this together. Hang in there…" she wrote.

The reality television star's husband reacted in the comments, sharing a frowning emoji and writing, "it’s just the beginning of our journey my princess and i promise I will always be here to support you in every step of the way."

Mary Fitzgerald and her husband, Romain Bonnet.

Her "Selling Sunset" co-stars also shared their support, with Chrishell Stause commenting, "You are so loved and supported," with emoji of a sad face and a heart wrapped in bandages.

"Most beautiful human inside and out. Love you both so much and will continue to hold you up through all your pain," Amanza Smith commented, including four heart emoji. "Yes you will have good news very soon."

In May 2022, Fitzgerald posted a rare photo with her son, Austin Babbitt, for Mother's Day.

“Best Mother’s Day ever!” the reality star captioned the pictures. “Just spent time with my son at his #Airforce bootcamp graduation.”

Previously, Fitzgerald has shared that she gave birth to Babbitt when she was 16 and raised him as a single mother.

On several episodes of "Selling Sunset," Fitzgerald had mentioned her son before he appeared on show during the Season Two finale. Babbitt also walked his mom down the aisle when she wed Bonnet on the show in 2020.