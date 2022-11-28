See how North West, 9, did mom Kim Kardashian's makeup

Kim Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter, North, could be the next big thing in the beauty world.

In a video posted on the @kimandnorth TikTok page on Nov. 24, the little girl is seen contouring her mom’s face. The end result is a bronzed look that New York City-based makeup artist Shara Strand calls “impressive.”

“She’s clearly learning from the masters,” the Shara Cosmetics founder TODAY.com. For example, North knew to put powder under Kardashian’s eyes to prevent her smoky makeup from running.

Kim Kardashian's makeup was skillfully applied by her 9-year-old daughter, North. kimandnorth via TikTok

“That's pro technique,” Strand explains. “And I love that North started with a serum. When you’re doing heavy makeup, you want some skincare underneath.”

Strand, who teaches makeup classes, also applauds North’s “expert” blending skills.

“The placement of the blush is perfect. She took the time to find the actual cheekbone," Strand says. "She knows bone structure really well."

While Strand predicts North will be a "makeup superstar," there's always room for improvement. Strand notes that Kardashian looks a “little washed out in color” and her eyeliner is slightly uneven.

Earlier this month, North transformed Kardashian into the Grinch using cosmetics, and in August, she turned the SKIMS founder into a yellow Minion inspired by the characters from “Despicable Me.”

While chatting with Allure, Kardashian revealed that North is “really into special effects” makeup and once made a room in their summer rental home “look like a murder scene.”

“The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene and I had to let them know that it was completely just a prank,” Kardashian told the magazine. “It was bad.’

Kardashian shares North with her ex-husband Kanye West. She and the rapper, who now goes by Ye, are also parents of Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

