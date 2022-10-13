See Jamie Lee Curtis and daughters holding hands on the red carpet

Jamie Lee Curtis is, in her own words, the “proudest mother.”

On Oct. 12, Curtis shared an Instagram photo with her daughters Annie, 35, and Ruby, 26 from the red carpet at the premiere of “Halloween Ends,” Curtis’ final movie in the long-running horror franchise.

In the snap, the 63-year-old actor stuns in a red off-the-shoulder gown, while Annie poses in strapless black dress with rose details. Ruby, who is seen in a shimmery silver number, accessorized with a pumpkin-shaped purse.

Ruby Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Annie Guest at the premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11. Alberto Rodriguez / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Imaages

“My family. Proudest mother. Loving support. @halloweenmovie,” Curtis captioned her post.

"Jamie!!! As a trans woman ~ this makes me so happy!!!" one fan wrote in the comments.

Added another, "Also proud mama of my transgender daughter."

Ruby, the younger child of Curtis and her husband, director Christopher Guest, came out as transgender to her parents in 2020.

“There are threats against her life just for her existence as a human being,” the star told Spain’s Cadena SER radio network earlier this week. “There are people that want to annihilate her and people like her.”

Curtis acknowledged she is “scared” for Ruby and pledged to continue advocating for the trans community.

“And you should too,” she added. “That’s how we change things. We think about them, we learn about them and then we use our voices to bring attention to them and fight against them.”

In a joint interview with Curtis in 2021, Ruby recalled coming out as trans to her mom and dad.

“It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know,” she told People. “It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They have been so accepting of me my entire life.”

“It’s speaking a new language,” Curtis added. “It’s learning new terminology and words. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes.”

Ruby wed her partner, Kynthia, in a cosplay celebration in May. The ceremony was officiated by Curtis. Annie, a dance instructor, and her husband, Jason Wolf, tied the knot three years earlier. Both weddings took place in the family’s backyard.

Curtis and Guest will celebrate 37 years of marriage in December.

