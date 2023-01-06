This baby went viral for looking like Boris Johnson. See what he looks like now

A baby born with a mop of wild blonde hair is the spitting image of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Tetiana Doronina remembers how her midwives let out a collective gasp when she welcomed her son, David, in March 2021.

“They were like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Boris Johnson!’" Doronina tells TODAY.com. The entrepreneur, who lives outside London, adds that David weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces, which made it even funnier.

“He looked like a properly formed human with adult expressions,” she says.

Boris Johnson has a pint-sized clone in England. Leon Neal / Getty Images / Courtesy Tetiana Doronina

Doronina says her husband, Ruslan Barabash, wanted to give their little boy the name Boris, but she pushed back.

"I was like, 'No, no, no,' we can't do that to him,'" she recalls. It was just too much.

David Barabash was born with a full head of blonde hair. Courtesy Lysenko Euge

David posed with the Ukrainian and British flags in June 2022. Courtesy Tetiana Doronina

David became an instant celebrity at the hospital.

“Everyone wanted to see him,” Doronina, 37, shares. “Then when I started taking him out in public, people would gather around his pram — they were hungry to look at him. It was like he was famous.”

All the attention was exciting at first, but then Doronina began worrying about her son’s safety.

“I started covering him up,” she says. “I thought someone would try and take him away from me.”

David is rocking a new chop. Courtesy Tetiana Doronina

David's mom, Tetiana Doronina, says she cut his hair because it was "just too long." Courtesy Tetiana Doronina

David, now 22 months old, had his first haircut in August, shortly after Johnson resigned. Doronina says the timing is coincidental.

“It was just too long — down to his shoulders and covered his face like curtains. Everyone thought he was a girl,” Doronina explains. She notes that it was also taking “a lot of time to style” each morning.

The toddler loves his new ‘do, says Doronina. She’s even noticed changes in his behavior.

“I think he’s feeling older and more mature and confident,” Doronina shares. “He's a handsome gentleman.”

Doronina and her husband are expecting their second boy in March.

“We haven’t seen any hair in the ultrasounds,” she says. “but we didn’t with David, either!”