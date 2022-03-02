Scarlett Johansson is not afraid to be real when it comes to motherhood.

The mom of two shares her candid thoughts about how women are treated before they even give birth in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

"I’ve been so protective of both pregnancies, not wanting to feel scrutinized in the public eye," Johansson, 37, told the outlet.

Johansson, who is mom to daughter, Rose Dorothy, 7, and son, Cosmo, 7 months, said she "wanted to have her own feelings about her changing body" during both pregnancies. She said she had a revelation the second time around.

"It’s funny how much stuff people put on you when you’re pregnant— their hopes or their judgment or their desire, a lot of that is put on pregnant women," she said.

When Johansson was pregnant with Cosmo she revealed that many immediately said, "How great, oh my God, that’s wonderful.”

"And while I was definitely excited to be pregnant in some ways, I also had a lot of not-great feelings about it, and that would be scrutinized by — I’m talking about, like, women that were close to me," Johansson said. "You expect it from men, but from women, it’s like, 'Come on, girl, you’ve been through it.'"

"The Outset" skincare founder also shared that she was heartened by one particular reaction.

"One friend, when I told her that I was pregnant — she knew I was trying to get pregnant — she was just like, 'Oh s---. Great, but not great.' And I was like, 'You’re a true friend.'"

Johansson said there's still a long way to goin society's treatment of pregnant people.

"I feel like a lot of things have moved forward in the past five years in terms of women’s empowerment, but that thing remains sort of in the Dark Ages," she said of pregnancy. "So much judgment it’s crazy."

Johansson and husband Colin Jost welcomed baby Cosmo in August 2021. While the couple never publicly confirmed the pregnancy, rumors swirled after Johansson appeared via Zoom for various press engagements while promoting “Black Widow.”

“OK OK we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” Jost shared on Instagram, with a hashtag that said #wegotawaywithitforalongtime.

