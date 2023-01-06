Savannah Guthrie reveals the sweet birthday gift she got from her kids

The thought really counted when it came to Savannah Guthrie's sweet birthday present from her two children.

The TODAY co-anchor shared what she got from her daughter, Vale, 8, and son, Charley, 6, when talking with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" about celebrating her 51st birthday.

"You know what the cutest thing is?" Savannah said. "The kids actually wrote down what they liked about me. And I think they were prompted to do that.

"But my little boy said I smelled good. And my daughter said, ‘She acts like a little girl.’ And that I sing, but badly."

Savannah turned 51 two days after Christmas, when she joked that "everybody was really in the mood to celebrate."

Vale and Charley had some sweet words for Savannah on her birthday. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Charley, who is used to getting his annual doctor visit when he celebrates his birthday, also had an adorable question for his mom.

"My little boy goes, 'Mommy, did you have your 51-year-old visit?'" Savannah said. "And I was like, 'Yeah, they weighed and measured me. I got the shingles vaccine.'"

Charley celebrated a birthday of his own just a few weeks earlier in December, which Savannah marked with a series of sweet photos.

TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb also made sure to send Savannah some birthday wishes on Dec. 27 on Instagram.

"Today we celebrate you @savannahguthrie !! Well... today and every day! Happy Birthday darlin!” Hoda wrote.

Savannah and Hoda recently celebrated the five-year milestone of anchoring TODAY together after making history in 2018 as the first pair of women to co-anchor the show.

They were asked by Fallon what it felt like on that first morning together as co-anchors.

"It felt like a moment, but not because it was two women," Savannah said. "It was because it was us. We literally held hands and said, 'Let's do this.'"