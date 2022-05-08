Savannah Guthrie reveals why solo Mother’s Day is ‘part tragedy, part fantasy’

Savannah Guthrie may be spending Mother’s Day alone, but she’s not going to let it get her down!

After testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year last week, Savannah said that she made the decision to isolate on Mother’s Day to protect her family.

On Sunday, May 8, Savannah decided to make the most of her holiday alone, sharing a series of stories on Instagram to document her solo Mother’s Day morning.

In one shot, she snapped a photo of her beautiful floral bouquet, writing, “Mothers day alone…” in a text overlay.

The gorgeous bouquet included a pink plaid ribbon and colorful roses. Instagram

In another slide, she took a photo of the card on the bouquet that read, "Happy Mother's Day!" The note was signed by her two children, Vale, 7, and Charley, 5.

“Part tragedy,” Savannah wrote, adding a crying emoji.

Savannah's kids sent her a sweet card while she isolated. Instagram

However, there were still some enjoyable aspects of spending her weekend leading up to the holiday alone. Savannah snapped a photo, seemingly from bed, showing off her cozy blanket and view of outside.

“Part fantasy,” she wrote. “I slept 11 hours!!!!!”

There were some enjoyable parts of spending the holiday alone. Instagram

Savannah also got to spend some time with her children, albeit virtually. She shared a series of screenshots from her call a FaceTime Vale and Charley, including one photo where Vale was frowning while Charley appeared to be screaming.

"Mothers Day over FaceTime," Savannah wrote, adding, "We have all the feelings."

Savannah's kids seemed to have mixed feelings about their virtual Mother's Day celebration. Instagram

In another shot, only Vale was in the frame while Savannah wrote a sweet message on her screen, reading, "I miss vale and charley."

Despite the online connection, Savannah wrote that she missed seeing her kids. Instagram

One photo with just Vale showed Savannah smiling at the camera while Vale shared the message, "Happy Mother's Day mom I love you," on her screen.

Savannah was all smiles during the FaceTime call. Instagram

Another slide included Vale and Charley, who were mostly out of frame when Savannah captured the screenshot. Multiple musical related emojis appeared on screen, including a man with a guitar, a microphone, and a record player.

"Hours of entertainment," Savannah wrote on the photo.

It was clear that Savannah's kids were having a blast for parts of the call. Instagram

In the last slide, she posted a photo of a chalkboard which had a message in yellow chalk that read, "Kiss Mommy" with a heart drawn next to it.

Savannah ended her Mother's Day messages with a sweet note from her kids. Instagram

"Today and every day!" Savannah wrote.

The mom of two also shared several photos of herself and her family on Instagram.

"I'm never happier than when they're in my arms," she wrote, alongside pictures that seem to show her and her kids on vacation. "I do not take this blessing for granted."

