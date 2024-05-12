Savannah Guthrie shares photos of her mom and daughter Vale for Mother’s Day: ‘God’s first, best and most important gift’

Savannah Guthrie is celebrating Mother's Day by honoring the generations of moms in her family.

The TODAY co-anchor took to Instagram May 12 to share adorable throwback pictures of her and her mother, calling her, “God’s first, best and most important gift to me.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to this gorgeous, original, intelligent, resolute, noble, faithful, sparkling beauty of a soul — my dear mama,” Savannah penned in the caption.

Her photo carousel ranged from throwback snaps of Savannah as a child to recent pics of the journalist and her mom smiling for a selfie.

She also shared adorable snaps of her own daughter, 9-year-old Vale, with her grandmother.

Some commenters said they saw double in Savannah's Mother's Day post.

“Your daughter is your mini me!” one Instagram user said.

“OMG Vale looks exactly like you,” another wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Savannah also shared a portrait of her mother as a child to Instagram Sunday.

“My mama and her mama,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtag, #generations.

Lastly, Savannah celebrated being a mother herself, sharing a slideshow of pictures featuring her pregnancy and her two kids, Vale and 7-year-old Charley, including adorable shots from behind-the-scenes at TODAY's 2023 Halloween celebration.

“forever,” Savannah captioned the sweet photo collection, set to “Lullaby” by the Chicks.

Happy Mother's Day, Savannah! Instagram

Savannah and her husband, Michael Feldman, welcomed Vale in August 2014 and Charley in December 2016.

In a recent conversation with the moms of TODAY, Savannah shared her candid thoughts on the trials and tribulations of being a mother and the importance of finding “sisterhood.”

“I think parenting is so hard,” she said. “It’s so perplexing. It’s the most challenging thing you could ever take on.”

Savannah said her approach to motherhood is to think back to her relationship with her own mom.

“I always say I want to be both the mom I wished I had, and the mom I had," she said.