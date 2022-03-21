Savannah Guthrie reveals she once had a miscarriage

Savannah Guthrie revealed she suffered a miscarriage at 41.

The TODAY co-anchor opened up about her journey with infertility in an interview with Good Housekeeping for an April 2022 cover story on motherhood with fellow TODAY anchor Hoda Kotb.

In a new interview, Savannah and Hoda both opened up about the challenges they faced starting a family. Mike Garten / Good Housekeeping

"I stopped even letting myself hope or believe I could (have a baby), because the years were getting on," Savannah told the outlet. "It wasn’t that I thought it was impossible; I just thought it wasn’t likely."

After Savannah and her husband, Michael Feldman, welcomed daughter Vale, now 7, she experienced a miscarriage and went through two rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

"I didn’t want to get my hopes up. I just tried to tell myself that it would be OK if it didn’t happen: Maybe it’s not meant for me, and that’s OK because I’ve already been blessed so much in my life. I’m not entitled to have a baby too. Looking back, that mindset was probably a self-defense mechanism."

Her co-anchor, Hoda, can relate to the struggles of starting a family later in life. She told Good Housekeeping that she recalled sobbing after her oncologist told her that, given her age and previous breast cancer, freezing her eggs would be "pretty close to a dead end." Now Hoda is a mom of two daughters, through adoption.

Savannah told the magazine she credits her own mom for helping her navigate infertility.

"My mom got me through the personal trials of my 30s," she said. "It was great to have her, because she was just always so certain. She’d say, 'Well, of course you’re going to have your family, Savannah!' It felt good."

Savannah and Mike are also parents to son Charley, 5.

"I’m glad my kids don’t have the stressed, anxious and insecure 30-year-old version of me," Savannah said. "The peace and calmness that comes with age is a great thing for kids to see in action."

Savannah, now 50, takes being an "older mom" in stride.

"Sometimes I wonder, on a Saturday afternoon when I’m really tired, 'Do younger parents feel this way?' And the answer is yes," she said. "I know them, they’re my friends and they’re exhausted. All parents have those moments of low energy and times they’re frustrated. That’s just the nature of it."

And just like most moms, Savannah acknowledged she doesn't know what balance is.

"Sometimes you’re out of whack and sometimes you have a good day," Savannah said. "I don’t even think in those terms. My family is my priority — it’s not even a close call — but I have a job that I just love. And so I try to do both to the best of my ability."

